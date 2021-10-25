Australian actress Mia Wasikowska celebrates her birthday on October 15. While we have a list of our favourite Australian celebrities and Chris Hemsworth definitely tops it, Mia certainly comes in the top five. Of course, she has a top-notch talent in the acting department but it's her innate sense in fashion and styling that woos our hearts time and again. Mia's red carpet appearances have always been charming and there's rarely an instance wherein she has disappointed us in that department. Blueback: Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Eric Bana to Star in Upcoming Family Drama.

From her cute LBDs to elegant evening gowns, Mia has always been a pioneer of high fashion. She exudes confidence every time she steps out on the red carpet and her aura can get intimidating at times. Her dressing style is sharp and elegant at the same time. While she loves her black outfits, she also has a certain penchant for reds and maroons. Be those promotional appearances or award ceremonies, she's always a step ahead and eager to nail all her appearances to the hilt. Today, to celebrate her big day here's raising a toast to her brilliant wardrobe. Have a look at some of her finest fashion moments. The Devil All The Time Movie Review: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson Embrace the Darkness in This Disturbing Netflix Drama That’s Not for the Faint-Hearted!

In Nina Ricci

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander McQueen

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander McQueen

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Mia!

