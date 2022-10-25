Australian actress and filmmaker, Mia Wasikowska, celebrates her birthday on October 14. The Alice in Wonderland beauty received fame and recognition for her critically acclaimed work on the HBO television series In Treatment. While a lot has been said about her acting talent, not much is discussed how she presents herself on the red carpet. A fashion enthusiast, Mia always looks delightful in her public appearances and it's time we share some of our favourites. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

From picking a classic red hot attire with a plunging neckline to keeping it subtle and classy in her black evening gown, Mia likes to juggle between different designs. She enjoys playing safe but will occasionally surprise us with her bold choices for the night. With her tall and lean fame, she can easily pass on as a muse for any designer. If she's charming, her appearances are probably 10 times charmer. And to celebrate her fashion rendezvous here's detailing some of her best red-carpet looks to date. Jennifer Aniston Birthday Special: From Julia Harris in Horrible Bosses to Sarah O'Reilly in We're the Millers, 5 Best Roles of the Actress Beyond FRIENDS!

Keeping it Simple

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Little Black Dress

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Typical Red Carpet Favourite

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

English Fashion

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All the Princessy Vibes

Mia Wasikowska (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Mia Wasikowska.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).