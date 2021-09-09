Venom actress Michelle Williams celebrates her 41st birthday this year. The actress who's an advocate of equal pay strongly believes that the gender pay gap shouldn't exist in any industry. But that's not what we are discussing here now, are we? Today marks Williams' special day and we are here to sing some praises for her. Michelle Williams is a brilliant performer but she's also a diva who never misses winning our hearts with her style file. Michelle Williams Birthday Special: From My Week With Marilyn to Blue Valentine, 5 Best Performances of the Actress That are Sure to Leave You Emotional.

Michelle Williams' red carpet moments are all terrific. They are elegant but also chic and trendy at the same time. She oozes confidence every time she steps on the red carpet and her appearances are all worthy of your attention. With a penchant for those elaborate gowns, she likes playing with its colour palette. From a vibrant yellow to a warm orange and of course, the pristine white, she doesn't mind experimenting with colours and designs as long as she's comfortable in what she's wearing. Slaying comes naturally to her and the more we see her, the harder we fall in love! Emmys 2019: Michelle Williams’ Impressive Speech on Equal Pay Is Surely an Eye-Opener (Watch Video).

On Michelle Williams' special day today here's taking a journey back in time to reminisce some of her best sartorial moments.

Michelle Williams was recently seen slipping into the shoes of Steven Spielberg's mother with Seth Rogen in his semi-autobiographical movie. The duo was clicked shooting for some film sequences and the filmmaker's fans are waiting with all the excitement to catch its first teaser. Well, hopefully, the makers will drop it very soon! Until then, let's keep celebrating Williams and her special day.

Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams!

