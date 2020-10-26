This millennial girl is the cover girl of Wedding Vows magazine this month! The special feature extolling her to be a millennial style icon is perfectly encapsulated in a series of wondrous bridal looks. Warm and self-made despite an impressive body of work in commercials, television and films, Mrunal Thakur instantly endears. Playing muse to some stunning and embellished ethnic couture creations from humble homegrown labels, Mrunal enthrals in every frame. While her resume is diverse, versatile and remarkable, Mrunal is all about experimenting with platforms with films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, web-series of Baahubali: Before the Beginning, television show Kumkum Bhagya to her credit. She pulls off any style with that lithe frame, generous smile and short hairstyle perfectly in sync for every mood. As an outsider with her fair share of struggles, Mrunal never gives up attitude withstands it all!

The photoshoot styled by Sanjay Kumar, lensed by Nupur Agarwal featured ethnic ensembles from the label, Faabiana and jewellery by Narayan with glam helmed by Loveleen Ramchandani. Here's a closer look at the cover.

The cover features Mrunal wearing an ivory bralette with an embellished lehenga. An opulent necklace, bold red lips, dewy glam and a chic hairdo completes her look.

A pink dupatta clad look with jhumkas, a hairdo and subtle makeup complete her look.

A bright yellow multi-hued embroidered lehenga by Anisha Shetty was paired off with textured hair, subtle makeup and a maang tika.

A shimmery green creation by Bindani is teamed up with a dainty necklace, textured wavy hair and soft glam.

A red and gold embellished and embroidered creation by Anisha Shetty is paired with a nose ring, subtle makeup and a chic updo.

On the professional front, Mrunal will be seen in Jersey, a sports drama with Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur and in Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar. She will also be seen in Aankh Micholi, a comic film with Abhimanyu Dassani.

