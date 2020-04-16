Neha Dhupia Personifies Glitter, Glam and Gorgeousness As the Modern Day Bride in These Inside Pictures for Femina Brides Magazine!

Neha Dhupia for Femina Brides (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A woman to reckon with, Neha Dhupia is a delight, courtesy that strong sense of self, unabashed demeanour, a witty and affable persona. On the fashion front, Neha keeps us engaged in her arsenal that features anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear. She has developed a salient penchant to deliver looks that are nothing less than chic every time she steps out. A self-confessed tomboy, Neha Dhupia is the newest cover girl of the magazine, Femina Brides. The photoshoot for Femina Brides saw Neha Dhupia turn into a cover girl for April channelling a modern-day bride vibe and playing dress up in some of the most sought after designer creations. A flawless makeup accompanied.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Meetesh Taneja, styled by Yukti Sodha with the glam helmed by Florian Hurel. Here is a closer look at the inside images. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

A white top tucked into an embellished and embroidered red lehenga and layered with a jacket was accessorized with a layered choker, a slick hairdo and intense eyes.

An intricately embroidered gold ensemble with a plunging neckline had only subtle glam for company. A beige embellished lehenga was teamed with an intricately designed white dupatta, statement earrings and subtle glam.

A pastel-hued lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and an embellished tulle skirt was accessorized with an opulent choker, a hairdo and subtle glam. Neha Dhupia Is Seeking Those Sleek Silver Linings in an Urvashi Joneja Ensemble!

A multi-coloured striped one-shoulder creation was teamed with a ring and kada. Subtle makeup and a hairdo completed the look.

A black and embellished gown was accompanied by a chic hairdo and minimal glam.

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the irst-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.