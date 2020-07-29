Neha Dhupia - as strong her persona is with the add-ons of wit and charm, she comes across as an exceptional woman to reckon with. Her on-screen persona has taken a U-turn from the days of undeniable sultriness to poignant roles. Additionally, she is also a host for #NoFilterNeha - a no holds barred audio talk show and as a gang leader for MTV Roadies. All along, she has crafted a fine fashion arsenal that features anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure in equal and enviable measures of chicness. Neha Dhupia’s refined style sensibilities are a rarity in the fashion confused B-town and are a courtesy of fashion stylist duo of Gumani - Gurleen and Sukhmani. A pre-lockdown vibe for Roadies episode in Kolkata saw Neha ace the tricky trend of the Canadian tuxedo or double trouble or denim on denim vibe.

Neha retains an individualistic style statement and always comes across as fuss-free. A self-confessed tomboy who is now hailed amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town, here's a closer look at Neha's double denim moment. Neha Dhupia Is Seeking Those Sleek Silver Linings in an Urvashi Joneja Ensemble!

Neha Dhupia - Double Trouble

A white tank top was tucked into a pair of high waist denim and layered by an embroidered denim jacket from the designer label, Hemant and Nandita. Subtle makeup and a centre-parted low bun, sunnies and large hoops with naturally pink lips completed her look. Neha Dhupia Personifies Glitter, Glam and Gorgeousness As the Modern Day Bride in These Inside Pictures for Femina Brides Magazine!

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).