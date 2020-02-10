Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had their Black Widow Reunion on the Academy Awards Red Carpet (View Pics)

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson at Oscars 2020 red carpet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Oscar ceremony is currently underway and winners are already being felicitated in different categories. When it comes to the glamour quotient this year, the level was remarkably low or is it just us who are expecting too much from the event? While Scarlett Johansson wooed our hearts with her stunning champagne colour gown for the soiree, it was her red carpet moment with Florence Pugh that we think was adorable beyond words. The ladies had their own Black Widow reunion on the mighty red carpet and their pictures from which are now going viral on the internet. Oscars 2020 Worst Dressed: Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Others Who Disappointed This Year (View Pics).

Scarlett and Florence play sisters in Marvel's next outing and they share a rather typical bond. The ladies were certainly delighted to meet each other at the Oscars ceremony and their happy pictures of the reunion instantly brought a smile to our face. If Florence's excitement doesn't describe the happiness for you then we don't know what will. Check out the most precious moment from Oscars this year, that's after Keanu Reeves made an entry with his mom of course. Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Scarlett Johansson with Florence Pugh

Some More Pictures

Black Widow will trace the journey of Scarlett's Natasha Romanoff and will see her fight Taskmaster in it. She'll reunite with her family that also has David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. The movie will hit the screens on April 24, 2020.