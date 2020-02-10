Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics)

Best-Dressed Celebs at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The day is finally here when the best artists, filmmakers and even technicians of last year will get felicitated by the Academy. The Oscar Awards ceremony is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and stars have already started making appearances on its red carpet. Known for being a glamorous event in Hollywood, the Oscars are truly special in all the aspects. It's a big deal to shine and get noticed at this big event and we must say, some stunners and hunks were able to grab our eyeballs the right way. Priyanka Chopra Skips Oscars 2020, Shares Throwback Photos of Past Academy Awards.

From Renee Zellweger who's probably a favourite to grab the Best Actress trophy this year to Captain Marvel and former Oscar winner, Brie Larson, these ladies clearly had the best fashion picks for the night and they were joined by other names like Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Janelle Monáe. Let's have a look at what they wore and how they dazzled on the red carpet. Oscars 2020: Uncut Gems, The Farewell: 6 Films That Deserved to Be Nominated But Were Completely Ignored at 92nd Academy Awards.

Scarlett Johansson

Charlize Theron

Brad Pitt

Cynthia Erivo

Janelle Monáe

Renee Zellweger

Brie Larson

Well, these names certainly ruled the red carpet this year and we hope the nominees among them are able to lift the trophy as well. Overall, the glamour quotient was far less this time and some of the prominent names like Gal Gadot and Salma Hayek disappointed us big time. More on them later. For now, let's cheer for these best-dressed celebs, can we?