Oscars 2020 Worst Dressed: Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Others Who Disappointed This Year (View Pics)

The big night in Hollywood is here and the Oscar ceremony has just started. While stunners like Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo and Brie Larson were able to woo us with their impeccable choices for the night, others like Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie failed to have a similar impact. Joining them in our worst-dressed list are other powerful names like Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz and few others. It's time we take a look at their pictures from the red carpet to prove our point. Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics).
Penelope Cruz
Gal Gadot
Olivia Colman
Margot Robbie
Indicada a melhor atriz coadjuvante neste #Oscar pelo longa "O Escândalo, #MargotRobbie apostou em um Chanel tomara-que-caia preto. "Ela elevou o look com dois truques de styling lindos: a escolha do broche joia no decote e os laços fluidos que criam impressão de manga/capa, mas não são ligados ao corpo do vestido. O batom vermelho acompanha o broche adicionando toques de cor", comenta nossa colunista de moda @robertaweber. | 📸 @afpphoto #DonnaRedCarpet #Oscars2020
Salma Hayek
Como una diosa griega vestida de blanco desfiló @salmahayek por la alfombra roja de los #Oscar con este vestido fluido y capa. ¿Te gusta? #SalmaHayek #VanidadesEnElOscar #redcarpet #Oscars #Oscar #style #estilo #look #celebrities #RevistaGALA (Fotos: Getty Images) - #regrann
Florence Pugh
#florencepugh vistiendo de #louisvuitton para la alfombra de los #oscars
Of course, this is our personal take on their styling and you may beg to differ. You can certainly tweet us your favourite looks from the night @latestly and we'd love to hear them. Till then chaos.