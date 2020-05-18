Priyanka Chopra Cannes 2019 Debut Nostalgia: Snowballing That NYC Sass Into a Dramatic Couture French Riviera Chicness!

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We believe and love for a fact that Priyanka Chopra lives by the mantra - Why choose anything BASIC when you can SHINE instead always? Her glorious life is a lesson in itself as she goes on to slay one vibe after another. A much-awaited debut in the French Riviera transpired for the newlywed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in 2019. If hobnobbing with the crème la crème at some of the most prestigious red carpets was not enough, the Desi Girl dazes with her shenanigans out and about in NYC. Red carpets and high street style are her thriving vibes. Taking this sartorial sentiment to the Mecca of fashion, films and art, Priyanka Chopra marked her presence brilliantly, to say the least. From flaunting that svelte frame, upping the stakes with a sleek beauty game, being her sassy, witty self to indulging in PDA, Priyanka basked in the glory of this sensational debut to the hilt. Priyanka never skips a chance to raise a sartorial storm with her sleek style play coupled with an affable charm in tow. She has teamed up with the Hadid sisters’ fashion stylist Mimi Cutrell to spark off a series of one blissful style after another.

What do we love about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' heady fashion arsenal the most? Firstly, its quirky, sophisticated, chic and relatable - all at one and hence it is largely lapped up by the fashion police and lovers alike. Secondly, she wades through tricky waters of hues, fabrics and cuts with utmost enviable elan. Here's a closer look at all these exemplified through her Cannes debut. Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!

For the premiere of Rocketman, Priyanka took to a glittery Roberto Cavalli Couture gown featuring an embroidered graduation from bronze to black with crocodile scale effect composed of paillettes and sequins. She rounded out the look with Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ pumps and Chopard jewels.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attended the Chopard ‘Love Night’ event wearing a Fendi Fall 2018 Haute Couture organza dress featuring fringed organza petals embroidery. She rounded out the look with Fendi Couture shoes and Chopard jewels.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the premiere of ‘Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie’ wearing Georges Hobeika Spring 2020 Bridal gown with Chopard jewels, nude glam and a chic hairdo. Priyanka Chopra Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Observing Lockdown with Hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Paul Haggis and Dan Krauss’s doc 5B special screening, Priyanka took to an all-white jumpsuit from up-and-coming Saudi designer Honayda. A micro AI bag from Akris, half updo and shiny ear studs with subtle glam completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a daytime photocall, Priyanka took to a summery satin sky-blue dress by Rick Owens with an Alaïa corset belt and white wide-brimmed hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Aquazzura sandals, sleek hair and nude glam completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Vanity Fair Cannes party at the Hotel Martinez, Priyanka stunned in an embellished Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini silver dress with Christian Louboutin satin clutch bag, Casadei black leather pumps, glossy mauve lips and a ponytail. Pricey PeeCee: When Priyanka Chopra Flaunted A Crystal Feather Bag With No Feather-Light Price!

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka rounded up her fashion soiree in the French Riviera with a fiercely feminine look featuring a Tommy Hilfiger backless orange from the spring 2019 Tommy X Zendaya collection. The long-sleeved gown was teamed with chunky gold hoops from Chopard a sleek high pony and subtle glam featuring defined eyes and nude brown lips.

Priyanka Chopra Cannes Debut 2019 Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elucidating how a witty demeanour, inherent confidence and spunk are the perfect accompaniments, Priyanka Chopra in a bid to establish global domination clinched her yet another accolade with this debut.