Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!

Priyanka Chopra Met Gala Style Capsule (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Met Gala 2020 has been cancelled due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But that does not mean we cannot admire our most gorgeous attendees at fashion's biggest and most celebrated event. Red carpets are her thing for Priyanka Chopra has an irreversible and irrevocable affair with high-octane glamour, signature sass and an unabashed demeanour. While there was never an iota of debate about Priyanka Chopra’s mettle as an actor, she further proves that splendid style is a subtle art. As a delight of fashion designers, stylists, fashion afficandos and critics alike, Priyanka has been on a roll astounding with her exemplary style play ever since she forayed into the West. Add in a million-dollar smile, affable demeanour, wit, charm and that intellect and Priyanka has us all firmly wrapped around her finger! As an unstoppable fashion force, Priyanka Chopra debuted the famed Met Gala red carpet with Nick Jonas as her date triggered a series of trolls with her lady detective avatar in a customized Ralph Lauren trench gown. While Priyanka too joined in and shared a laugh with the trolls, cemented the fact that she can wade through the trickiest of hues, fabrics, silhouettes, and colours pulling them off with an enviable élan.

The Met Gala marks one of the most sought-after soirées of the year on the fashion fundraising calendar. Also known as the "Oscars of the East Coast”, it is with the fashion industry’s upper crust that is intent on making a sartorial and poignant point. The exhibition sets the tone for the formal dress of the night every year. While 2017 and 2018 saw Priyanka rope in the styling sensibilities of Cristina Ehrlich, 2019 had her seeking the styling sensibilities of the Hadid sisters' fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Here's a fashion capsule of Priyanka's glorious three years at the Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the theme for its 2017 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala 2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.” It was the first monograph show at the museum to focus on a living designer since its Yves Saint Laurent exhibit in 1983.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren for Met Gala 2017 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra took to a customized Ralph Lauren trench gown, with an endless train that was being perfected with a helper in tow. The fiercely feminine, sexy, attention claiming ensemble was teamed with a pair of silver danglers, black calf-high boots. Allowing her ensemble to grab the eyeballs, Priyanka chose a top knot and a subtle glam accentuated by matte brown lips. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Were on a Date During their Met Gala 2017 Appearance? The Singer Answers...

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018

The Costume Institute Gala or Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art themed 2018 as Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination with derivatives from the Vatican and presence of designs influenced by religion.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren for Met Gala 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Ralph Lauren, Priyanka took to a red velvet form-fitting gown by the designer that was replete with a trail and a gold embroidered high neck that transitioned into a hood. A tight wavy vintage hair in an elegant updo was hidden from sight, courtesy hairstylist Bok Hee.. Her makeup featured bright red lips, defined eyebrows, shimmery eyelids and delicately lined eyes, courtesy makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2019

The theme of the Met's 2019 Costume Exhibition was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The exaggerated fashion theme was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for Met Gala 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland, Priyanka flummoxed the world with a Dior gown in tones of grey-yellow-pink teamed with sheer and shimmery leggings. Elevating her look were frothy curls, just like the character of Red Queen. A brilliant makeup of grey eyelids, white eyeliner and mauve tinted lips. Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wish Each Other 'Happy Third Anniversary' and Steal a Kiss! Watch Video.

It is quite evident that Priyanka Chopra aces with an astute understanding of vogues, experimenting with a varied range of colours, cuts, silhouettes, all whilst engaging us consciously. Priyanka Chopra is a hoot and we love her fabulousness immensely!