Priyanka Chopra Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Observing Lockdown with Hubby Nick Jonas (View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making the most of their quarantine days. While she's actively collaborating with different charitable institutions, she's also supporting the World Health Organisation in their different interactions. The couple even donated a substantial amount to help different relief funds across the globe that are leading the fight against COVID-19. But hey, in the quarantine is all about chilling, right? It's that time where the 'Eat Sleep Repeat' mode is activated. And PeeCee is no different than us. Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics).

The Quantico actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture that would make us reminisce the good ol' days. Priyanka shared a picture decked up in a saree while Nick willingly posed beside her. "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone," she captioned while sharing her new upload in a stunning but simple blue and white saree. Well, no matter how stereotypical it sounds but every time we see Priyanka in a saree, the only song that comes to our mind is 'Desi Girl' from Dostana. Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Post

Priyanka Chopra recently participated in Lady Gaga's 'Together at Home' virtual concert where she shared a special video message for all her fans. Besides that, she's up to doing all the usual stuff like clicking selfies and keeping her Instagram account buzzing.