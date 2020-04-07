Pricey PeeCee: When Priyanka Chopra Flaunted A Crystal Feather Bag With No Feather-Light Price!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling hearts from quite a long time now. Not just an actress, PeeCee wears many positive titles with utmost grace. Over the years, she has achieved great heights in the showbiz which her contemporaries can only dream of. Apart from all this, the only desi girl of Bollywood also is a fashion stunner. Her style choices have always been on the experimental side and that's the best part about her. Well, she not only has a supreme taste in fashion, but the Quantico babe also loves to splurge on all things pricey. Why do we say this? Read on. Trending on Tatler! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Packs a Fashionable Punch on the Mag’s May Issue and It’s Breathtaking (View Pics).

As during this lockdown period, we do not have many scoops to churn, we thought of sharing with you a throwback piece. So at Billboard Music Awards 2019, Chopra walked hand-in-hand with hubby Nick Jonas. From her belted dress from Zuhair Murad to theTiffany and Co. neckpiece, she looked sparkling. However, we could not take our eyes off from her tiny crystal bag, courtesy, the house of Marzook. And as you know how much we love to research and so a little google helped us find the price of the bag. The feathery shiny purse is sold online at a hefty price of $3620 which comes to Rs 2, 73, 000 approx. That's a BOMB. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Every Bit of Gorgeous as the Diva Rules the Runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (View Pics).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Photo With The Bag Below:

View this post on Instagram Backstage 😎 #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on May 1, 2019 at 6:59pm PDT

Here's Proof, If You Don't Believe Us:

Crystal Bag (Photo Credits: Marzook.co)

Interesting, isn't it? As imagine, what all we can do with that much of a huge sum. Coming to Priyanka, we think, it's okay if she spent a bit on her as just look at that tiny bag, it's WOW. So, what are your thoughts on this stylish blast from the past? Tell us your opinion in the comment below. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such scoops!