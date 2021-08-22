Tara Sutaria is another fashionista on the roll and she's busy dropping some major style bombs these days. While we loved her styling in Student of the Year 2, the girl is steadily cementing her place in the industry and her sartorial attempts are a major reason behind it. Post her Diwali appearance in a stunning sequined grey Manish Malhotra saree, Tara engraved her name in the minds of the industry people and there has been no looking back for her ever since. Fashion Faceoff! Kriti Sanon vs Tara Sutaria, Who Looks Sizzling Hot in Manish Malhotra’s Six-Yard?

Recently, the Marjaavaan actress stepped out wearing a simple but atypical outfit from the house of Punit Balana. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this was an unusual take on traditional six yards. The pre-draped satin-silk saree was paired with a marodi and dabka work blouse, an organza silk pallu and a cutwork belt.

Tara Sutaria in Punit Balana

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria kept her makeup simple for the occasion. She prefered blushed cheeks, pink lips, curled eyelashes and straightened hair to match her outfit. For those who are looking to buy something unconventional for this festive season, this is the right pick for you. It looks different and is fuss-free. Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Slay in their Fashion Outings This Week - View Pics.

Coming to Tara's professional journey, the actress will be next seen in Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty. She also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

