So much is usually written about ladies' fashion and what outfits they can wear for the ongoing festive season. But what about men? There's certainly a huge market available there and it's time we start taking men's fashion seriously. Especially when the likes of Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh are making men so fashion conscious! While men are finally getting the hang of 'fashion', there's still ample scope to explore. You can opt for fusion wear or simply take the typical ethnic route, variety is just too much to accommodate everyone. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Only the 'Raees' Actor Can Dress like a Rahul-Next-Door and Still Look Like a Badshah (View Pics).

So, if you're willing to expand your horizon this time and are looking out for some cool ethnic pieces to flaunt during your Raksha Bandhan celebration, we can lend you a helping hand. Take some essential style cues from our Bollywood gentlemen like Varun Dhawan or Ayushmann Khurrana! These men sure know how to deck up in style and make girls go weak in their knees. And with the ethnic fashion in the picture currently, one can definitely expect to look as suave and as dashing as them. To elaborate more on their traditional style statements, let's have a quick look at some of their pictures below. Jugjugg Jeeyo Star Varun Dhawan Has Always Been a Man of Style, Proof in Pics.

Shah Rukh Khan's Simple Pathani

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor's Simple Blue Kurta

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra's Classic Red and White Dhoti Set

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor's Yellow Kurta With Pants

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan's Chikankari Kurta

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

