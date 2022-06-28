Varun Dhawan's recent release, Jugjugg Jeeyo is receiving warm reactions from critics and viewers alike and the star is busy basking in it glory. Ever since Dhawan's debut in Student of the Year, he has been an eye candy for girls and for all the right reasons. A good actor, great dancer, charming looks and a strong sense of style, together make Varun a lethal combination that's hard to beat and difficult to resist. And speaking of his admirable traits, we'd like to focus on one particular aspect today! Varun Dhawan Shares a Loved-Up Picture With Natasha Dalal and It’s Endearing!

Varun has a strong sense of personal styling. He's definitely amongst the well-dressed men in Bollywood and likes to add a dash of 'funky' element to his wardrobe. Though he sticks to casual and very rarely will you see him attempting formals, he keeps it quirky and fun to look at. With bright t-shirts, printed jackets and cool sweatshirts, Dhawan Jr is all about keeping it cool and happening. On days when Varun's Instagram account isn't flooded with his promotional spree, he makes it a point to upload his dapper outings for us to ogle at! To elaborate on which, let's have a quick peek inside his personal closet, shall we? Varun Dhawan Birthday: An Eccentric Dresser Who Has Made Men’s Fashion a Lot More Desirable (View Pics).

Keeping it Cool & Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

If Simplicity Had a Picture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

When in Doubt, Wear White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Adding Some Funk to His Wardrobe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Did Anyone Say Man in Black?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Hello, Mr Handsome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Hot, Hotter Hottest!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Now, be honest and tell us if his sense of styling is the best in the industry so far? It's cool, casual and easy to imitate! And if your views don't resonate with ours, don't forget to drop us a message on Twitter @latestly!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).