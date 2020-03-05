Rhea Kapoor Birthday Special: The Lady Who Defines the Word 'Fashionista'

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's second daughter and an entrepreneur celebrates her special day today and it's time we sing in some praises for her. Not that she needs a birthday to make us applaud her but it's just another reason or a day when we can continue with our gushfest and no one would question us why. Sonam Kapoor's younger sister and also the brain behind her fashion outings, Rhea is a great stylist to have by your side. She eats, breathes and lives fashion and there's no way you can keep her away from it. A smart stylist who keeps her clientele restricted to her sister and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea is a fashion devotee who worships couture just like her big sissy. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's LA Holiday is All About 'Why Should Boys Have All the Fun?' (View Pics).
Rhea's personal fashion taste is a mix of boho and chic. She loves asymmetric silhouettes and that explains her devotion to Anamika Khanna label. She's also not a big fan of cutesy dresses or typical prints that usually find a place in all our wardrobes. Instead, her choices are loud, sometimes whimsical and even OTT at times. Blessed with a strong persona and a penchant to nail outfits that don't seem like your cup of tea, Rhea's that new definition you need for the term fashionista. On the eve of her birthday, here's picking some of her brightest and most gorgeous outings that deserve to be appreciated. This Pic of Malaika Arora With Sonam and Rhea Kapoor Proves That She Is Getting Along Very Well With Arjun Kapoor’s Family.
Have a look...
Rhea Kapoor in Punit Balana
Thank you for having me @punitbalanaofficial 💙 First look off the runway! 🤍
Rhea Kapoor in Masaba x Rhea
My favourite from the collection just clouds of roses! These sleeves give me life! Sweet Nothings!! Rose is often associated with tenderness & perfection, a motif House of Masaba always stayed away from! This year, we decided to push our comfort zone a bit & glorify our softer side with a new take on the much seen & admired rose motif. Featured Here: The Wispy Rose Lehenga 💎Earrings- @gehnajewellers1 Rings- @h.ajoomal 👠- @thecinderellastoryofficial 📷- @josephradhik Art- @riidawg Styled By- @spacemuffin27 @vani2790 @manishamelwani 💄- @savleenmanchanda Hair- @alpakhimani Now available for Pre- Order across all Masaba stores & online (www.houseofmasaba.com). #HouseofMasaba #Masaba #LoudAndLadyLike #MasabaxRhea #rheakapoor
Rhea Kapoor in Rheson
Real kings bake for their queens, presenting my fave indo-western piece from @wearerheson the Pallazo Sari gets an upgrade! The jumpsuit sari! from the #IndianPrincess collection... I’m obsessed with these prints! Royals! They Are #justlikeus 🤴🏽👸🏽 This collection is in stores and online now!
Rhea Kapoor in Anamika Khanna
The other day, in Anamiks take on #chikankari felt like a real lady in it 👡 @anamikakhanna.in @amrapalijewels
Rhea Kapoor in Anamika Khanna
Rhea Kapoor in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
When he brings me Laal Maas. In @abujanisandeepkhosla 🦓 #lastnight #magic
Rhea Kapoor in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Rhea's someone who likes to stay in her own space and yet make enough noise about her fascination and obsession for fashion. She has her own fashion brand Rheson with Sonam and a special line designed in collaboration with Masaba Gupta. She's also experimented with a jewellery design by working on a line with Pipa Bella.