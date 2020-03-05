Rhea Kapoor Birthday Special: The Lady Who Defines the Word 'Fashionista'

Rhea Kapoor Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's second daughter and an entrepreneur celebrates her special day today and it's time we sing in some praises for her. Not that she needs a birthday to make us applaud her but it's just another reason or a day when we can continue with our gushfest and no one would question us why. Sonam Kapoor's younger sister and also the brain behind her fashion outings, Rhea is a great stylist to have by your side. She eats, breathes and lives fashion and there's no way you can keep her away from it. A smart stylist who keeps her clientele restricted to her sister and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea is a fashion devotee who worships couture just like her big sissy. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's LA Holiday is All About 'Why Should Boys Have All the Fun?' (View Pics).

Rhea's personal fashion taste is a mix of boho and chic. She loves asymmetric silhouettes and that explains her devotion to Anamika Khanna label. She's also not a big fan of cutesy dresses or typical prints that usually find a place in all our wardrobes. Instead, her choices are loud, sometimes whimsical and even OTT at times. Blessed with a strong persona and a penchant to nail outfits that don't seem like your cup of tea, Rhea's that new definition you need for the term fashionista. On the eve of her birthday, here's picking some of her brightest and most gorgeous outings that deserve to be appreciated. This Pic of Malaika Arora With Sonam and Rhea Kapoor Proves That She Is Getting Along Very Well With Arjun Kapoor’s Family.

Have a look...

Rhea Kapoor in Punit Balana

Rhea Kapoor in Masaba x Rhea

Rhea Kapoor in Rheson

Rhea Kapoor in Anamika Khanna

Rhea Kapoor in Anamika Khanna

Rhea Kapoor in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Rhea Kapoor in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram @abujanisandeepkhosla #everydayphenomenal A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 8, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

Rhea's someone who likes to stay in her own space and yet make enough noise about her fascination and obsession for fashion. She has her own fashion brand Rheson with Sonam and a special line designed in collaboration with Masaba Gupta. She's also experimented with a jewellery design by working on a line with Pipa Bella.