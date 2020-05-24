RuPaul's Drag Race, Gossip Girl, Queer Eye: 5 Fashionable Shows On Netflix That’ll Launch You Into The Haven Of Trends And Style Like None Other!

RuPaul's Drag Race, Gossip Girl, Queer Eye (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If ‘FASHION’ is the word which makes you go crazy and also happens to give you the oh-la-la sensation, then we are glad to announce that you are a true blue fashionista. Whatever be the damn season, a fresh dose of style is something you would surely love to sip in. And well, while the entire world currently is under crisis, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak, it’s the perfect time to pamper your inner ‘Miranda Priestly’ via Netflix and chill. Be it a show or a series, a few gems on the OTT platform can lighten-up your mood and transport you to a dreamy world like never before. International Day Of Families 2020: Fuller House, Yeh Meri Family, The Good Place - 6 Shows You Can Binge-watch With Your Fam Jam on Netflix.

And to make your job a bit easy, we’ve filtered top 5 shows from Netflix which are all fashion fabulous. From a competitive contest to something which gives you that EXTRA style kick, we’ve got you covered. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Weekend Special: From Netflix's Typewriter to Hotstar's The Office, Web Series You Can Binge-Watch According to Your Mood.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Breaking gender stereotypes and giving the right space to homosexual queens to flaunt their talent, this competitive show needs to be bookmarked on your watching list now. From acting, dancing, lip-singing, designing, to whatnot, drag queens from different walks of life fight to get crowned as the winner and get $100,000 prize money. Latex, rhinestones, neon, fringes abs more, this one serves you it’s all kinda style under one roof. P.S: the latest season 12 airs a new episode every Saturday, so you know now what to watch in quarantine, right?

Next In Fashion

A must watch if you are a style enthusiast and more into designing. Next in Fashion hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France is a 10 episode competition where eighteen talented weavers and weirdos fight for $250000 cheque and a chance to debut their collection with the luxury retailer, Net-a-Porter. The main aim of the contestants here is to impress the judges with their diverse couture.

Queer Eye

This one is a makeover show and will surely calm down your nerves when you see a person’s ‘lifestyle’ changing for all good. Staring fab-five Johnathon Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, this reality series will teach you to self-care, be confident and will also make you learn some essential few style tips. P.S: the latest season 5 is airing soon.

Gossip Girl

Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton and more, if your life revolves around all things luxuries then this Upper Eastside scandalous drama cannot be missed. Straight from Manhattan, be it Serena’s casual-cum-chic wardrobe to Blair’s vintage-cum-wannabe closet, this twisted tale set across six seasons gives you a tour into the world of elites like never before.

Girlboss

Nah, don’t get judgemental by the name here, as this one isn’t ‘just got girls.’ Girlboss might have only one season, but trust us this one based on the best-selling novel by Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso is ah-mazing. From selling unique fashion finds on eBay to starting her own business, which eventually becomes a mammoth online retailer, this fashion story needs a must-watch.

Well, these are some handpicked fashionable shows by us for you. Hope you have a great time watching each. Stay safe, stay home and binge-watch the shows mentioned above. Stay tuned to LatestLY!