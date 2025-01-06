In heartbreaking news for fans of the award-winning reality show RuPaul's Drag Race, James Lee Williams, better known by their stage name The Vivienne, passed away over the weekend at the age of 32. The cause of their death has not been disclosed. The Vivienne gained prominence as the UK ambassador for the US edition of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2015, before winning the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019. They later competed in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2022, finishing in seventh place. The Vivienne’s Attacker Charged With Assault for Alleged Homophobic Attack Against RuPaul’s Drag Race First UK Ambassador in 2015.

The Vivienne’s publicist, Simon Jones, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), releasing a heartfelt statement: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne – has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. We kindly ask that James’s family be given the time and privacy they need to process and grieve.” Angus MacInnes, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Hellboy’ Actor, Dies at 77.

The official account of RuPaul’s Drag Race also shared a condolence post, paying tribute to their former contestant.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true… pic.twitter.com/Kf5biayP9R — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 5, 2025

Born in Wales, The Vivienne was previously married to David Ludford in 2019, though the couple divorced in 2023. Beyond their participation in the iconic reality series, they also ventured into music, releasing singles such as "Tonight", "Bitch on Heels", and "Jingle Bell Rock". In 2023, they made history as the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice. The Vivienne’s legacy as a trailblazer in the drag and entertainment world will continue to inspire generations to come.

