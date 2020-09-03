The lockdown saw Sana Khan regale us with her brilliantly self styled and self-done makeup shenanigans. Sana Khan courted recognition with her stint on Bigg Boss in 2012. As an actress, model and dancer who has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films, TV commercials, Sana Khan's versatile resume is underlined by her quintessentially girl-next-door vibe. She was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey directed web-series, Special OPS for Hotstar Specials. Just before the lockdown, Sana Khan took to promoting it with a self-styled chic arsenal. Doing a fabulous job, Sana Khan has an innate ability to opt for ensembles that flatter her petite frame. She just doesn't stop at that. She believes in raising the stakes with a flawless beauty game which she does with much spunk. Sana enjoys immense fandom, 3.3 million on Instagram. Her love for makeup and regimented skincare has resulted in a beauty endeavour called Faces Spa by Sana Khan. The recent Eid ul-Adha celebrations saw Sana take on an ethnic fabulosity with a black and gold sharara set by Poonams Kaurture. An accompanying mang tika, impeccable makeup and slick Mehendi adorned hands upped her vibe.

With festivities being low key this time around, staying at home but staying chic is the thriving mantra. Here's how Sana made a case in point for the festive style. Sana Khaan Does Denim on Denim and Its Brilliantly Chic!

Sana Khan - Bewitching in Black

A sharara set featuring kameez with hand-embroidered detailing, sharara with a zari border and a net dupatta with heavy stone detailing. Sana spiffed up the look with heavily lined eyes, nude pink lips and defined eyebrows. Earrings and mang tika with pulled-back hair completed the look. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!

Sana Khan for Eid ul-Adha Celebrations in Poonams Kaurture Sharara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.

