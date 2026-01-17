Former actress Sana Khan has clarified that her decision to quit the entertainment industry was entirely personal and not influenced by her husband, Mufti Anas Syed. The actor, who stepped away from acting in 2020 after her marriage, said her choice was driven by spiritual growth and a desire for inner peace. In a recent conversation with actress Rashami Desai, Sana addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding her sudden exit from films and television. Sana Khan Birthday Special: Find Out the Net Worth of the Actress, Entrepreneur and Her Diamond Merchant Husband, Mufti Anas Sayed.

Sana Khan Says Quitting Acting Was Her Own Choice

Explaining her mindset at the time, Sana said she was undergoing a deep emotional and mental shift that reshaped her priorities. “The situation was such that major changes were happening in my life. I was literally transforming into a different person. And this was not something caused by my husband, it was something I wanted for myself. He was the one who guided me in that direction,” she said. She emphasised that the decision came from within and was not forced by anyone.

Sana Khan Embraces Spiritual Life

After leaving the industry, Sana gradually reinvented herself as a religious content creator. She now uses her platform to speak about faith, personal growth and finding peace beyond material success. Sana said that despite having access to fame, financial comfort and public recognition, she felt a sense of emptiness that pushed her to seek something deeper and more meaningful. Sana also addressed negative comments and assumptions on social media, particularly claims that she was influenced or controlled by someone else. She said such life-changing decisions cannot be imposed on a person and must come from personal conviction. Reflecting on her journey, she shared that understanding the importance of one’s environment and influences helped her make better life choices and strengthened her bond with her husband. Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad Blessed With Second Child; ‘Happy Parents’ Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy (Watch Video)

Watch Sana Khan's Full Interview:

Sana Khan’s Private Wedding

Looking back at her wedding, Sana revealed that she intentionally kept the ceremony private. Only her parents were aware of the marriage plans, and even the groom’s identity was not disclosed publicly until the last moment. She added that while the transition was challenging, she remains grateful for the path she chose and the support system around her.

