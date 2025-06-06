Eid al-Adha is one of the two major Islamic holidays celebrated with great devotion by Muslims around the world. It is also known as Bakrid, Bakra Eid, Eid ul-Adha or Festival of Sacrifice and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command. However, God intervened and provided a ram to sacrifice instead. Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month and Eid al-Adha 2025 is on on Friday, June 6 evening and the following day on June 7. As Eid al-Adha 2025 is here, we bring you Eid Mubarak 2025 wishes, Bakrid messages, WhatsApp greetings, Eid ul-Adha HD images, Bakra Eid wallpapers and photos that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the festival.

The exact date for Bakrid or Eid ul-Adha celebrations varies each year as it depends on the Islamic lunar calendar. The crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah was sighted in Saudi Arabia on May 27, determining the Eid al-Adha 2025 date. In India, the moon sighting typically occurs a day later, meaning that Bakrid will be celebrated on June 7. Here are Bakrid 2025 wishes, Eid Mubarak messages, WhatsApp greetings, HD images and wallpapers that you can share online to mark the festival of sacrifice.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Eid al-Adha Fill Your Life With Joy, Peace, and Prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Eid al-Adha Filled With Happiness and Togetherness. Wish You and Your Family a Happy and Prosperous Day!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Eid al-Adha, May Allah Accept Your Sacrifices and Grant You Abundant Blessings. Happy Bakrid!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Eid Bring Love, Unity, and Harmony to Your Life and Those Around You. Prayers and Blessings!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Eid al-Adha. May This Day Bring You Closer to Your Loved Ones and Strengthen the Bonds of Your Relationships.

Eid al-Adha holds great significance event celebrated by Muslims around the world with great devotion and enthusiasm. While Eid al-Adha is always on the same day of the Islamic calendar, the date on the Gregorian calendar varies every year as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar is a solar calendar. This day coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, which is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it once in their lifetime.

