She ventured into the league of leading ladies with the recently released Dil Bechara sharing screen space with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. As Kizie Basu, she delighted with her spunk and a brilliant on-screen vibe. Sanjana has a slew of cameo appearances in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns to her credit before this big debut. It's safe to say that the quintessential outsider has traversed a long way! On the fashion front, this LSR college graduate has always been a delight, giving the homegrown labels a worthy tap. Her arsenal can be best described as bohemian chic, laidback and easy with non-fussy and effortlessly chic vibes shining through brilliantly. Sanjana's off-screen vibe is just as infectious as her on-screen one as she doesn't jump aboard the trend bandwagon like her contemporaries do and chooses to showcase styles that are an extension of her pleasing personality. A recent festive style featuring a hand-painted ensemble form the homegrown label, Aachho was a worthy testimony to her fashion offerings.

Minimal chic ethnic styles often with a millennial vote of confidence are much sought after as they are more relatable, relevant, accessible and one of a kind. Sanjana's style interpretation of the quaint festive fervour this year essentially looks like a must-have wardrobe piece. Here's a closer look at Sanjana's quaint festive style. Sanjana Sanghi Is Abloom and Striped Sassiness Galore All at Once for Dil Bechara Promotions!

Sanjana Sanghi - Desi Chic

A handpainted ensemble by Aachoo featuring gota patti work was paired off with subtle makeup, open hair and statement earrings. Sanjana Sanghi’s Chic Birthday Romper Can Be Yours Too, in Just Rs.4,250!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

