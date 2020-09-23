Sanjana Sanghi has left no stone unturned to garner bouquets in these few months! From being the late Sushant Singh Rajput's leading lady in the recently released, Dil Bechara to giving a shootout to homegrown labels with her promotional style for the film, Sanjana has been on a roll! The actress turned 24 recently and took to the gram to celebrate with her #InstaFam all whilst being dressy chic in a romper by Esgee. The playful romper with its tiers of contrasting embroidery embellished with mirrors and shirred waist was paired with strappy heels, natural subtle glam and wavy hair. She began her film innings with brief roles as Nargis Fakhri's cute little teenage sister from Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. A popular face in advertisements, Sanjana, a Journalism & Mass Communication graduate from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi, is a certified style cynosure.

A poster girl for easy millennial styles that's devoid of razmataz but always simple, significant and poignant, her Instagram feed is a delightful melange of homegrown labels that are chic and drive home the much-needed vibe of sustainable fashion. Here's a closer look at her birthday style. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Sanjana Sanghi - Romper Chic

A romper from Esgee with gathers and mirror embroidery worth Rs.4,250. Natural wavy hair and subtle glam with vinyl strappy heels completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Whimsical Chic in a Shahin Mannan Blazer for the E-Promotions of Dil Bechara!

Sanjana Sanghi in Esgee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar on 24th July 2020.

