The recently released Dil Bechara saw the cute and petite Sanjana Sanghi paired opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput delight with her on-screen spunk. As a leading lady, Sanjana Sanghi who is all of 24, has brief cameos from Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns to her credit. An industry outsider, a graduate from LSR College, Delhi and a perpetual fashion delight, this Delhi girl teamed up with fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira for raking up a salient style storm for the promotions of Dil Bechara. A recent style vibe featuring the homegrown label April separates featuring a floral dress and a striped overlay. A pair of crisp boots, choker and wavy hair completed her contemporary style with boho feels. For the post-release promotions of Dil Bechara, Sanjana went on to tick off one varied minimal chic vibe after another.

Going #LocalForVocal, we are loving how Sanjana is making the humble homegrown labels and their chic styles work to the hilt with easy elegance in tow. Here is a closer look at her recent floral meets stripes style. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana Sanghi - Florals and Stripes!

A dark brown floral maxi dress was layered over with a monochrome striped coat. A choker, statement ring, a half wavy updo and a subtle glam completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How!

Sanjana Sanghi in Label April (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara, a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features the late Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

