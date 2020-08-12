Sara Ali Khan! The millennial came, saw, dazzled and conquered! With her noble bearings perfectly in sync with a genetic jackpot of beauty, brains and an obvious spunk, Sara Ali Khan charmed us even before that big debut in Kedarnath and a close follow up, Simmba! While her wit and an engaging persona endear her, Sara set the wheels of an impeccable style churning into motion a long time before her debut. On the fashion front, Sara doesn't believe in adhering to subtle styles but notching it up with an edginess that's now a staple and a signature of her fashion arsenal. Experimental styles work when one has a perfect and sound base. Sara delves into this niche space and whips up styles that are always up to the versatile alley! Red carpets witness classic or experimental styles from celebrities. Sara edges her way into the unconventional bracket with her one-of-a-kind style. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of these red carpet moments.

From prints, ruffles to voluminous silhouettes, Sara Ali Khan experiments evenly and brings her A-game to the fore, not conforming to the idealism of red carpet but doing her own spectacular thing. Here's a closer look. Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Her 'Post Rakhi Bonding Vibe' With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For the Kids Choice Awards 2019, Sara who was styled by Ami Patel took to flaunting a colourful, ruffle Gauri and Nainika high low gown with Sophia Webster heels, statement ring by Minerali, pulled back hair and subtle glam.

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 saw Sara stun in a Shriya Som black sequined and ruffled gown with a thigh-high slit. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sara finished out the look with black pumps, nude glam and pseudo wet pulled back hair.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara took to a strapless Paule Ka printed mini dress with an exaggerated bow detailing at the back. Earrings from Valliyan, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

IIFA 2019 saw Sara go for an ivory Gaurav Gupta off-shoulder gown with a messy top knot, nude glam and white manicured nails. Sara Ali Khan Performing Yoga amid Greenery Will Make Your Sunday Serene and Peaceful! Check out the Diva's Latest Instagram Post.

GQ Awards 2019 saw Sara take on a black short Monisha Jaising dress with jewellery by Irasva, sleek hair and bold pink lips.

Zee Cine Awards 2019 saw Sara stun in a pink Georges Chakra pink off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and delicate feather trimmings. Strappy heels pulled back hair with stray strands and subtle glam completed the look.

The Nykaa-Femina Beauty Awards 2019 saw Sara pull off a glossy pink Monisha Jaising gown featuring bow cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. Pumps from Kurt Geiger, textured waves and pink lips completed her look. Sara Ali Khan Is Throwing Us Major Monsoon Shades in Her Sizzling Neon Bikini and a Unicorn.

Sara Ali Khan can switch from laidback, athleisure, ethnic, neo-ethnic to trailblazing style, all in the blink of an eye. She further elevates the vibe with a brilliant glam in tow. Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

