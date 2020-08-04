Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a water baby and there is enough proof of the same on her Instagram account. It was just a day back on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan when the girl had shared a video of her and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan having a gala time inside a pool. And well, now the diva has teased fans with a few new pictures which sees her enjoying the Mumbai rains while inside a pool along with her unicorn. "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form. Weather will change, the rain will transform, we will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform," she captioned the photos. Sara Ali Khan Performing Yoga amid Greenery Will Make Your Sunday Serene and Peaceful! Check out the Diva's Latest Instagram Post.

In the pic, Sara can be seen in a neon bikini sitting on her pool unicorn and soaking in the rainy weather. Indeed, the photos are breathtaking and the babe is surely giving us some monsoon shades. Also, one more thing to notice here is that even after binging on Nutella and all things calorie-filled amid the lockdown, Sara has still maintained her figure quite well. All in all, we can say, let such hot pics keep on coming girl! Sara Ali Khan’s Monday Brekkie Is a Sweet Combination of Brownie Along With Mangoes (View Pic).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Pool Time Below:

Well, now we know what is Sara's favourite spot at her Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress' film Coolie No 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan was supposed to be out on May 1, 2020, but it got postponed to an unknown date due to the coronavirus crisis. Apart from this, she also will be seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar. Stay tuned!

