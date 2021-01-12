Sayani Gupta is a delight, both onscreen and off-screen. She compliments that brilliant screen presence with a compelling fashion arsenal. Not just slick, chic but also adventurous, Sayani has particularly picked out a distinct style play with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Her thriving vibe is minimalism and upped by a beauty game that is all-natural - a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown! As atypical but carefully curated her signature style is, Sayani strikes an instant chord that sets her apart from her contemporaries and peers alike. A recent style reaffirmed our belief on this sunshine girl's consciously chic vibe. A blue cotton saree draped to perfection, teamed with a strappy blouse, opulent necklace and that chicer than an ever short haircut. The lockdown saw Sayani regale in the second season of Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! as the fierce journalist Damini Rizvi Roy and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy-drama, Axone on Netflix.

A Film and Television Institute of India graduate Sayani is also a singer, having crooned Kahab To in Article 15 and the background vocals on most of the Four More Shots Please! soundtrack. We love how she snowballs unflinching styles into simplistic ones. Here's a closer look at her saree style. Sayani Gupta Is Working Off That Sunshine Smile, Stripes and a Chic Hairdo!

Sayani Gupta - Saree Sass!

A sky blue saree by the Paper Boat Collective featuring quaint embroidery was paired off with a strappy black blouse. Nude glam, opulent necklace from the same boutique coupled with the chic hairdo completed her look. Sayani Gupta Birthday Special: Redefining Elegance As the Perfect Combination of Modesty, Lucidity and Occasional Experimentation With Every Style!

Sayani Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sayani was also seen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless.

