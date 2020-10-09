While she delights on-screen with rare brilliance, she keeps an affable and unflinching vibe going off-screen too! A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, this year, Sayani regaled the audiences in the second season of Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! as the fierce journalist Damini Rizvi Roy and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy-drama, Axone on Netflix. Also, a singer, having crooned Kahab To in Article 15 and the background vocals on most of the Four More Shots Please! soundtrack. On the fashion front, unflinching yet modest fashion comes naturally to Sayani as she snowballs them effortlessly into lucid ones. Armed with a strong fashion game spruced with Shreeja Rajgopal and a stronger demeanour, it would be safe to extol that Sayani's avant-garde styles are inspirational and aspirational. A carefully crafted fashion arsenal featuring homegrown labels, classic ensembles along with the experimental ones strikes an instant chord; this one-of-a-kind vibe is courtesy of her keen eye for details. Featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices, Sayani's style is minimal chic and accentuated by a beauty game that is all-natural - a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown! She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her stunning styles.

It is this atypical but carefully curated signature style of Sayani's that instantly strikes a chord and sets her apart from her contemporaries and peers alike. Here's a closer look. Sayani Gupta Is All About Smoldering Velvet Glam, Bold Red Lips and a Chicer Than Ever Cropped Hairdo!

A one-shoulder candy-striped top tucked into a pair of high waist white wide pants by Manishii was paired off with peep stilettos, sleek short bob and subtle glam.

Sayani Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MAMI 2019 opening night soiree saw Sayani take on a mute gold trench by Birdwalk with Amrapali bag, Stuart Weitzman heels, Silver Streak jewels. Pulled back hair and subtle bronzed glam accompanied.

Promoting Inside Edge, Sayani showed off ivory tiered off-shoulder dress by Ankita Studio with jewels by Sapna Mehta and Ayana. Tresmode heels, sleek hair and subtle glam accompanied.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 saw Sayani put forth her fantastic, toned fashionable foot in a Nikhil Thampi creation with jewellery of earrings, palm cuff and a ring by Kaj and Anmol. Louboutins, a slick updo and bronzed glam rounded out her look.

Article 15 promotions saw Sayani take on a flowy, printed Masaba Gupta creation with jewellery by Misho and heels by Intoto. Nude glam and a slick hairdo completed her look.

A cascade silk tiered dress by Lovebirds Studio teamed with a spotty organza shirt underneath was complimented with sleek hair, strappy white stilettos and subtle glam featuring nude pink lips, defined eyebrows and pink eyelids.

A handwoven green tanchoi silk saree by Ekaya Banaras was brilliantly accessorised with silver oxidized jewellery featuring a choker and bangles from Minerali, earrings and rings from Silver Streak. A subtle natural glam featuring red-pink matte lips, defined eyebrows, delicately lined eyes and a small bindi was complemented with a low bun. Sayani Gupta Is All About Being a Chic Ray of Sunshine in Stripes!

We helm Sayani Gupta as the uber chic and uber-cool girl of all things fabulous. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

