In the fashion riddled B-town, Sonakshi Sinha has been etching an effortlessly glamorous style since the longest time now. Understanding what works for her athletic frame with respect to cuts, silhouettes and fabrics, she and her fashion stylist Mohit Rai have had a long-standing relationship with all things quirky chic and sartorially elegant. Having traversed a long way in her cinematic career, on the fashion front too, Sonakshi never flinches from experimenting with varied nuances of style. Also, counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town, she goes on to give us those seamless style goals with her versatility. A recent example of this versatility had Sonakshi pulling off a multi-hued printed maxi dress from the homegrown label, Saaksha and Kinni. The Orissa printed hand micro pleated maxi dress was worth Rs.23,000. A perfect holiday style statement pulled off with an unmistakable air of elegance, confidence, sassiness and effortless charm- all bundled into one.

With a following of 18.5 on Instagram, when she isn’t lighting up the silver screen, she has us hooked to her shenanigans. Here is a closer look at her style. Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

Sonakshi Sinha - Holiday Chic

An abstract printed micro-pleated cross chiffon dress worth Rs.23,000 in red and blue shades featured a slit. A much in vogue waist bag, black glossy pumps, sleek hair and a subtle makeup featuring nude pink lips and defined eyebrows completed her look. Exuding a subtle charm with her chicness, Sonakshi Sinha's feisty vibe is infectious and looks like a must-try. Sonakshi Sinha's Pics For Elle India's September 2020 Magazine Are Very Much Artsy!

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.The film is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020.

