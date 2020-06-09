Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday Special: Revolutionizing Haute Couture Unflinchingly With a Perpetual Slay, Inspire, Repeat Vibe!

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The adage of how playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends stands tall, true and fabulously so, for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja! Undeniably and unarguably, Sonam Kapoor helmed as the resident couture cynosure of Bollywood is perpetually on a storm inducing mode. She spruces up the easiest of fashion with a distinct dash of sophistication that is always a notch above her contemporaries and their style offerings. This passionate dedication that has resulted in a glorious journey is courtesy of her sister Rhea Kapoor whose utmost sharp gaze for making a poignant point with fashion inevitably finds a befitting muse in Sonam. On her part, Sonam goes on to imbibe the varied and finer vibes of exoticism, sartorial and distinct style plays as the occasion demands, one for every mood. We believe that Sonam’s forte lies in bringing to the fore, some of the most sought-after luxury brands in exciting colours, interesting silhouettes and dazzling cuts. The eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor, Sonam turns a year older today! Giving her ensembles a heady spin with a reckoning beauty game to boot, courtesy of her go-to makeup maverick, Namrata Soni seals the deal for the Gemini girl!

Sonam, a trendsetter, inspires and repeats to slay the scene as nobody else can, Sonam Kapoor has pulled off a series of cunningly chic style coups in recent times. It would be safe to say that Sonam and Couture are synonymous as she played the perfect muse to eminent designers. Sonam's fashion game certainly snowballed into a style arsenal that is high luxe, high-octane and extraordinaire! Ahead, we rounded up Sonam’s wow-worthy moments in a brief fashion capsule! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Basking in the Golden Hour of the Day Wearing a Striped Kaftan Dress!

A summery printed maxi dress from Etro was layered with a blue jacket by Ekaya Banaras was teamed with jewels by Bulgari, a wristwatch from IFC Schaffhausen and customised brocade slip-on shoes by Shutiq. Pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A high-flying diva, Sonam teamed a burgundy voluminous top with a deep violet coloured skirt, from Valentino clasped with a belt. An updo, subtle makeup, shades and a small clutch upped her look.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor graced the Chopard Parfums ‘La Nuit Des Rois’ dinner party as the new face of the brand wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble featuring a silver-grey tissue fitted skirt with attached bodice hand embroidered in pearls, sequins, crystals and silk threads. A wrist cuff and drape accompanied. Jewellery by Chopard, nude glam with defined eyes and a slick hairdo sealed the deal.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Haute Couture Week 2020 in Paris saw Sonam stun in a pleated creation by Elie Saab teamed with gold-toned jewellery from the latest Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella. Defined eyes, nude lips and a textured braid with loose stray strands completed her vibe.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another day, another slay at The Haute Couture Week 2020 saw Sonam take on a black tuxedo suit with a saree drape by Jean Paul Gaultier. An intricate necklace by Amrapali, a delicate bindi, smokey eyes, nude lips and a low back hairdo completed the look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Floral Green Saree From House of Masaba Is the Perfect Inspo for Day 6 of Navratri 2019.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dabbling in monotone, Sonam teamed Petar Petrov separates with a Manu Atelier bag, delicate baubles, textured waves, subtle makeup featuring winged eyes and nude brown lips.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her Cannes 2019 stint saw her donning a crisp white tuxedo from Ralph and Russo, intricate jewellery from Chopard, strappy stilettos by Jimmy Choo. Bold makeup and a chic updo completed her vibe.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a lime yellow Ashi Studio ensemble for the launch of jewellery line by Chopard, strappy stilettos, shimmery eyelids and an updo completed her vibe.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam opted for a midnight blue Elie Saab gown with subtle makeup and a low back ponytail.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing colour blocking, Sonam flaunted a voluminous gown by Celia Kritharioti with a crisp updo, subtle makeup and baubles.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam suited up in ivory from Delpozo's Fall Winter 2018 collection featuring a green polka dot underlay and a dramatic bow silhouette at the waist. A quirky multi-hued sock shoe, the makeup of lemon yellow eyelids, pink glossy lips, large lashes, defined eyebrows and blushed cheeks and a top bun topped off her sleek look.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a friend’s wedding festivities, Sonam opted for a white-gold opulent Rohit Bal ensemble, an array of gold-toned jewellery that included a headgear and statement earrings from Sunita Kapoor, a braided updo and a flawless makeup completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Resplendence in Raw Mango!

Pushing the boundaries of fashion with her immaculate style, Sonam Kapoor’s spectacular offerings have only refined more to achieve that signature flawless, sartorial perfection. High octane drama with oodles of subtlety defines Sonam Kapoor as she goes on to teach her contemporaries a thing or two on all things sophisticated. Here's wishing Sonam a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!