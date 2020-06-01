Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Basking in the Golden Hour of the Day Wearing a Striped Kaftan Dress!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Bhaane (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a bonafide fashionista of tinsel town, Sonam Kapoor, her intangible tryst with fashion and its sensibilities are always a hoot! She is currently housed in a plush abode in New Delhi with hubby Anand Ahuja. Sonam is known to imbibe a keen sense of fashion in all her appearances, whether it is for promotional activities or brand endorsements. She regaled us with her breezy, summery vibe with a dress from her husband's label, Bhaane. Minimal, simplistic and relevant, Sonam Kapoor’s lockdown shenanigans are a far cry from her Couture fiestas. Well, keeping up with a calendar filled with engagements all whilst looking glamorous isn’t easy at all! But for Sonam Kapoor, all of her styles are always closely scrutinized and lapped up by fashion lovers and critics alike! On her part, she never disappoints and keeps things lively just like it’s any other day, even amidst the lockdown!

Here’s the breakdown of Sonam Kapoor’s breezy and summery #OOTD. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Summertime Chic

Sonam took to the balcony dress by Bhaane worth Rs. 6,100. The linen kaftan dress featuring stripes, side slits and roomy sleeves was teamed with a pair of flats, statement earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Replendence in Raw Mango!

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.