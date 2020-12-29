For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, achieving a sartorial perfection and notching up the ante with every appearance is her undisputed and glaring forte. While her acting prowess has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis in a career spanning 13 years, Sonam's tryst with an equally modish game has only refined further. She is perpetually fashioned distinctly, with her choices resonating with the international fashion scene, curated under the keen eye of her sister, fashion maverick, film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor. A recent festive style of Sonam's from Dubai had us hooked - not just for its brilliance but also an eye-popping worth. While casual styles are easy, playful and fun for Sonam with sophistication as a constant underlying vibe, Sonam never misses to give us a glimpse of her high-fashion shenanigans.

Sonam pulls off a distinct style play every time that only goes on to reaffirm our faith in her exceptionally versatile fashion game. Here is a closer look at her high octane festive fashion fervour. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Colourful Festive Fervour

A handwoven deep wine satin silk lehenga with hand-embroidered organza dupatta from Ekaya Banaras worth Rs.92,550 was paired off with some chunky jewellery, brilliant eye glam and subtle makeup. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Sophisticated, Crisp and Beautiful in Pastel Blue!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

