Sonam Kapoor ventured into the world of acting in 2007 with the film Saawariya and since then she has been ruling hearts. The beauty who celebrates her 38th birthday today went on to star in some of the most amazing films over the years. Apart from proving her mettle as an actress, she even ruled like a boss in the world of fashion. Be it exploring movie genres or experimenting with her sartorial choices, Sonam excelled in all that she did. And right now, she is cherishing one of the most beautiful phases of her life, motherhood. Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: From Ruffle Dress to Anarkali, 5 Times Neerja Actress Stunned Everyone With Her Fashion Choices!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in May 2018, welcomed their first child in August 2022 and named him Vayu. Acting has taken a backseat since then for the actress as she is busy cherishing every bit of parenthood. Sonam, who has taken some time off from her works in order to spend quality time with her son, told Vogue India in an interview, “I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.” On the occasion of Sonam’s birthday today, here’s looking at some of the precious moments that she shared on social media, giving glimpses of the quality time with her son. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says She Wants To Get Back to Movies Even Though It’s Been a ‘Nice Break’.

Perfect Family Portrait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Mommy Duties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sweetest Outings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

When Vayu Turned Six Months Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

London Diaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Aren’t these pictures and videos of the mother and son duo simple adorable? Here’s wishing the stunning actress, queen of fashion and the lovely mother, Sonam Kapoor, a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead.

