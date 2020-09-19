She has dabbled quite a lot of things! From being a former MTV India VJ, model, and a television presenter, the fact that remains unperturbed is that Sophie Choudry is a style cynosure. Her ability to give any style an unmissable smoulder and spunk along with high-octane glamour is why we see her shine even in the most basic style. She is always dressed to impress, whether it is for those #SquadGoals with intimate dinner parties with best pals, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar, along with the elite A-listers of B-town or turning into a muse for magazine photoshoots or emcee for eminent award functions. The lockdown had her reminiscing about her shoot days and promoting fitness. For the recent Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Sophie took to flaunting a heavily embroidered garara set from the lockdown favourite celebrity endorsed homegrown label, Mul Mul. With the low key celebrations, Sophie took to preparing a besan barfi, dressed up chic and said a silent prayer to be together with her friends soon enough.

While slinky gowns, racy silhouettes and bold hues feature regularly in her fashion arsenal, Sophie went for a homebound subtle style statement. Here's a closer look. Happy Birthday, Sophie Choudry! If Its Slinky and Sexy Gown, Then It Has to Be You, One Ridiculously Hot Style at a Time!

Sophie Choudry - Ethnic Chic

A short sleeveless kurta featuring heavy embroidery all-over and rounded hem with fringed lace was paired with a garara. The set worth Rs.9400 was accessorized with oxidized silver earrings, a bindi, blow-dried hair, subtle makeup of pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Sophie Choudry Is Reminiscing Shoot Life With This Throwback Springtime Chic Organza Saree Moment!

Sophie Choudry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sophie's last release was Aaj Naiyo Sauna (2019) with Manj Musik.

