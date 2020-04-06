Sophie Choudry Is Reminiscing Shoot Life With This Throwback Springtime Chic Organza Saree Moment!

Sophie Choudry in Muksweta organza saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the former MTV India VJ, model, and television presenter, Sophie Choudry never ceases to delight us. Turning any given style into oozing an unmissable spunk and high-octane glamour, Sophie is a certified style cynosure. Always in the news, whether it is for those #SquadGoals with intimate dinner parties with best pals, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar, along with the elite A-listers of B-town or turning into a muse for magazine photoshoots or emcee for eminent award functions, Sophie is always dressed to nines. The lockdown had her reminiscing about her shoot days and sharing a series of saree clad images from a photoshoot. Captioning the series as, "When it was normal for us to touch the walls around us while playing dress-up," Sophie Choudry took to the gram. A shoot for Fablook magazine featured Sophie getting into the bandwagon of organza sarees with a mint green floral one. Glossy makeup and wavy hair gave the stunning saree a distinct sleekness.

The photoshoot was styled by Milli Arora and Vidhi Punniya and lensed by Shivam Dua. The glam squad featured makeup artist Tushar Gupta and hairstylist Ambreen Yusuf. Here is a closer look at her saree style. Sophie Choudry Birthday Special: These Insanely Hot Pictures of The Singer Will Make You Fall for her Like Never Before

Sophie Choudry - Springtime Saree Chicness

It was a floral mint green organza saree by Muksweta teamed with a thin-strapped blouse, vinyl strapped sandals and a glossy glam of pink lips and intense dramatic eyes. Happy Birthday, Sophie Choudry! If Its Slinky and Sexy Gown, Then It Has to Be You, One Ridiculously Hot Style at a Time!

Giving us a perfect floral saree statement, Sophie showed us why the six-yard and its eternal elegance is always infallible.