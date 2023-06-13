A breezy white dress is the epitome of summer vibes and the ideal approach to embracing them in style. From maxi dresses to mini skirts or bodycon dresses, let’s take a look at some of the best white dresses from celebs' closets.
Dia Mirza in White Maxi Dress
In a white dress, the stunning beauty exudes a summery feeling. She completed the entire look with white sandals and other matching accessories. Katrina Kaif Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These New Pics! Fans Go Gaga Over Actress’ Natural Beauty.
Mrunal Thakur in White Outfit
Mrunal Thakur’s simple yet elegant white dress exemplifies how one can look stylish in a classic white dress. Thakur wore a sleeveless maxi dress with a plunging V neckline and tie-strap waistband. To add a glamour element she opted for golden rings and earrings. Zeenat Aman Lays Fashion Cues To Be Summer Ready in Floral-Print off Shoulder Top and Big Sunnies! View Pics of Evergreen Actress.
Kriti Sanon Dazzles in a White Ruffled Midi Dress
Kriti looks absolutely stunning in her white ruffled midi dress and perfectly combines style with simplicity. The elaborate ruffles give the dress a whimsical touch, and the monochromatic colour represents purity and elegance.
Parineeti Chopra’s Perfect Summer Look
Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra, who wore a strappy maxi dress with a schiffli design that is perfect for a vacation. The actor has paired it up with sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail.
Katrina Kaif and Her Love For the White Colour
Katrina Kaif is enamoured with the colour white, and she looks good in it every time. She once tried on a chic white bodycon dress. The chic dress featured a closed round neckline and an intriguing one-sleeve design. She completed the look with a pair of pearl earrings.