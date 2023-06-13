A breezy white dress is the epitome of summer vibes and the ideal approach to embracing them in style. From maxi dresses to mini skirts or bodycon dresses, let’s take a look at some of the best white dresses from celebs' closets.

Dia Mirza in White Maxi Dress

Dia Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a white dress, the stunning beauty exudes a summery feeling. She completed the entire look with white sandals and other matching accessories. Katrina Kaif Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These New Pics! Fans Go Gaga Over Actress’ Natural Beauty.

Mrunal Thakur in White Outfit

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur’s simple yet elegant white dress exemplifies how one can look stylish in a classic white dress. Thakur wore a sleeveless maxi dress with a plunging V neckline and tie-strap waistband. To add a glamour element she opted for golden rings and earrings. Zeenat Aman Lays Fashion Cues To Be Summer Ready in Floral-Print off Shoulder Top and Big Sunnies! View Pics of Evergreen Actress.

Kriti Sanon Dazzles in a White Ruffled Midi Dress

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti looks absolutely stunning in her white ruffled midi dress and perfectly combines style with simplicity. The elaborate ruffles give the dress a whimsical touch, and the monochromatic colour represents purity and elegance.

Parineeti Chopra’s Perfect Summer Look

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra, who wore a strappy maxi dress with a schiffli design that is perfect for a vacation. The actor has paired it up with sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail.

Katrina Kaif and Her Love For the White Colour

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is enamoured with the colour white, and she looks good in it every time. She once tried on a chic white bodycon dress. The chic dress featured a closed round neckline and an intriguing one-sleeve design. She completed the look with a pair of pearl earrings.