Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman is seen wearing a printed off-shoulder top in her latest Instagram post. She also accessorised the look with stylish and trendy shades. Zeenat Aman serves major summer fashion goals with her effortlessly elegant look. "An easy breezy afternoon in Goa with good food, a glass of wine and my family [sic]," Zeenat Aman wrote in the caption of the beautiful post. Evergreen Zeenat Aman! Veteran Bollywood Actress Looks Like a Royalty in Her Latest Pictures Wearing Elegant Black Outfit.

Check Zeenat Aman's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)