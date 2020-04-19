Sunny Leone is Spending Her Quarantine Sunday Doing THIS! (View Pic) 

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has forced celebrities to sit at home and we have been watching them pull off some exciting stuff as they are trying their hands at honing some other skills. While some are busy learning cooking, there are others who are catching up on TV series and books. Sunny Leone has been extremely active on social amid the lockdown and has been posting some amazing stuff for her fans. We are loving her dance videos and if that's any less, she's making sure to drop those gorgeous pictures of herself every now and then. Sunny Leone's Baraati Dance on Sadi Gali With Elnaaz Norouzi in Lockdown Will Give You A Pump Of Energy (Watch Video).

While it's been hard to differentiate the weekend from the rest of the days, Sunny Leone is making sure to make her Sunday special. The Jism 2 actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in an amazing look that's a mix of nerdy and sexy. Leone clubbed her big glasses look with hot pink pants and a black crop top. Sunny has been spending her Sunday by taking up painting and shared a gorgeous picture of her artwork. Sunny Leone’s Throwback Picture in a Golden Monokini Will Make You Say ‘Hot Damn’!

Check Out Sunny's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Sunday’s be like !!!!!! Zzzzzzz A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 19, 2020 at 2:57am PDT

Sunny has been making sure that her fans remain entertained amid the lockdown with her posts. Recently, she decided to lift everyone's spirits up with a hilarious video that had her trying multiple things you find at home as a face mask. The actress shared the hilarious video and called it making emergency masks in just 30 seconds. Sunny's fans loved it and even lauded her for sharing such light posts amid the crisis.