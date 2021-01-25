Before Surbhi Jyoti gears up for the release of Qubool Hai 2.0, let's take the opportunity to appreciate her sartorial skills. Surbhi's quite a fashionista, ready to wreak havoc with her fashion attempts. The TV actress who's very popular on the small screens loves being trendy, all time, every time. With her charming face and impeccable dressing sense, she's able to boggle our minds while also giving us some fashion lessons. One look at her style statements and you're convinced that she knows her job very well. Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti Teases Fans With A New BTS Picture With Karan Singh Grover And We Can't Keep Calm.

Surbhi's recent fashion statements see her decked up in a tan coloured suit and boy, does she look hot in that?! Adding a touch of casual to her otherwise formal attire was her matching shoulder and belt holster that looked ravishing nonetheless. Surbhi kept her look extremely simple and paired her look with no accessories.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to makeup, she preferred highlighted cheeks with nude lips, dark eye makeup, well-defined brows and smooth wavy hair. Needless to say, she looked mesmerising in her attempt and was able to set our hearts fluttering. Gul Khan Recalls Screaming at her Qubool Hai Pair Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover During Their First Scene Together (Details Inside).

We're certainly going gaga over her look and think she has nailed her new outing to the hilt. While Zoya is our forever favourite, here's raising a toast to Surbhi this time!

