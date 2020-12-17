One of the few good things that happened in 2020 was the return of an audience-favourite show Qubool Hai. Not only did the original show return to television for a rerun during the COVID-9 lockdown but a Qubool Hai 2.0 was also recently commissioned. Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover are currently in Serbia shooting for the show. Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Are Back As Zoya and Asad, Show to Air on ZEE5 (View Pic).

Surbhi Jyoti has been sharing tidbits of shooting on social media for fans of the show for a while now. And now, the lady took to Instagram to share yet another picture-perfect photo of Zoya with her Mr Khan and we are floored, wanting for more. Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to Reportedly Reunite For Second Season.

Check It Out Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

She shared the photo with the caption, "All we need is love💖

quboolhai2". Qubool Hai 2.0 is a 10-episode web-series that is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions. It will soon be releasing on ZEE5.

