Gul Khan Recalls Screaming at her Qubool Hai Pair Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover During Their First Scene Together (Details Inside)

Gul Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Qubool Hai was one of the most loved shows on television a few years back. The Four Lions show marked Surbhi Jyoti's debut on television and her pairing with Karan Singh Grover was very much loved. Asad and Zoya became one of the most loved pairs on television. And for all those who missed the show back in 2012, Qubool Hai has begun its repeat telecast on Zee TV. The show began airing on April 7, 2020 at 8 pm on the channel. Qubool Hai Schedule And Telecast Time: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Hit Show Returns to Zee TV.

Producer Gul Khan shared an anecdote on her social media about her first scene with both her lead actors in the same frame. We all remember Asad Ahmed Khan (Karan Singh Grover) sees Zoya Farooqui for the first time at a mosque while praying and is mesmerised by her beauty. And Gul Khan, in a post revealed that the pair's first scene was the one where she ended up screaming at the pair and nothing seemed as romantic off-screen as it seemed on-screen. Surbhi Jyoti Is Excited For Her Music Video Aaj Bhi With Ali Fazal, Says 'I Am Sure People Will Love It'.

Qubool Hai ran from 2012 to 2016 and saw Surbhi Jyoti star opposite a host of male leads like Karan Singh Grover, Raqesh Bapat and Karanvir Bohra among others. The show's storyline with a Muslim background is considered to be the reason behind the growth of such shows on Indian Television.