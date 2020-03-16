Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Showstopper for Label Deme but Her Thigh-High Lace-Up Heels Are All That We Can Lust About!

Tamannaah Bhatia for Deme at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We know that the world of cinema is synonymous with all this glitzy and fashionable. With the tinsel town beauties undertaking showstopper duties at major fashion weeks, we love us some ample wardrobe inspirations. The flawless South Indian beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia took to being a trailblazer for the South African model turned fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades' fashion label, Deme at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020. Swathed in a shiny, sleek and slick brown-toned high neck ensemble, Tamannah channeled a sultry vibe. But what elevated her look was the thigh-high lace-up heels in the brown tone. We are smitten and how! Tamannah's go-to style vibe is effortless and includes ethnic, casual, edgy chic vibes – acing them all with signature panache. But she also indulges in drama every now and then. The label Deme is synonymous with drama as their ensembles featuring risque cuts, bold hues, and contemporary silhouettes appeal to the sensibilities of the modern fashion aware woman.

Tamannaah's show-stopping moment had us hooked and here's how and why! Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Sassy, Slinky and Spunky

An ensemble featuring a high neck fitted top with a skirt and swathed in layers was teamed with a matching overlay. Thigh-high lace-up heels upped the vibe. Tamannaah elevated the stakes further with a dramatic makeup featuring pink-toned eyelids, pink lips and a pseudo wet pulled back hairdo. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Chic in Plaid With a Dash of Pink!

Tamannaah Bhatia for Deme at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.