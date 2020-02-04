Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

Tamannaah Bhatia Wedding Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress is a hoot! While her on-screen presence in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films is exuberant, off-screen too, she keeps the temperament going. Her sense of style borders on chic, fuss-free and occasionally edgy vibes. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah goes on to effortlessly flit from ethnic to sartorial sensibilities. A worthy testimony to her fame is a whopping following of 10 million on Instagram. The wedding season saw a spiffy update from Tammannaah Bhatia's style shenanigans. Her recent tidings with ethnic and contemporary styles for her friend Raisa Tolia's wedding had us hooked. Tamannaah Bhatia lent her stunning presence to yet another wedding. This time, a Payal Singhal lehenga was followed up with a Mayyur Girotra ensemble and then with a Ridhi Mehra creation. Needless to say, she shined in all three styles with a flawless beauty game to boot.

With a plethora of options to choose from, Indian wedding scenes are replete with opulent creations for the maximalist lover to the most subtle ones for the minimalist lover. Doling two back to back ethnic styles, here's how Tamannaah dabbled minimalism with her maximal designer ensembles. Happy Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! Classy, Chic and Cheerful, Your Style Vibe Is Infectious and How!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Ridhi Mehra

A strapless cold shoulder cut blouse with an embroidered lehenga was complimented with Kohar jewelry, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Mayyur Girotra

A voluminous multi-hued creation from the designer's Patolu Summer 2020 collection was teamed with earrings, pulled back hair, bold bright lips and kohl-rimmed eyes. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take CUES ASAP!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Payal Singhal

A floral multi-hued embroidered lehenga was teamed with earrings by Purab Paschim, pink lips, blushed cheeks and wavy hair. Tamannaah Bhatia Shines With a Little Sunshine, Some Pink and Oodles of Elegance!

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.