Tamannaah Bhatia Is Chic in Plaid With a Dash of Pink!

Tamannaah Bhatia in Shahin Manan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A flawless beauty that she is, Tamannaah is a popular name down South. Appearing predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, Tamannah is a delight whenever she steps out. Her style game is to reckon with as she effortlessly flits from one seamless vibe to another that includes ethnic, casual, edgy chic – acing them all with signature panache. The actress enjoys immense fame and her steady fan following 10.1 million on Instagram that is a worthy testimony. Tamannaah Bhatia indulged in some playfulness with her latest style offering. Giving the good old plaid a spunky update with a dollop of pink, Tamannaah's style conspirator was fashion stylist Sanjana Batra.

Here is a closer look.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Chic in Checks

It was a plaid pantsuit featuring pink patchwork motifs by Shahin Manan teamed with a pink bralette by Bershka. Vinyl strappy sandals by Zara upped the look. She flaunted a subtle glam and wavy hair with a hairclip from Accessorize. Tamannaah Bhatia Shines With a Little Sunshine, Some Pink and Oodles of Elegance!

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.