Tom Cruise, the man who commands Hollywood, the one who cannot be denied celebrates his big birthday today and it's time we sing in some praises for him. Apart from being a perfectionist and apart from obsessing over his own stunts, Cruise is also a handsome dresser, someone whose dapper outings often make our day. While he isn't really flamboyant with his personal closet (he leaves that to his persona), he's quite sharp and formal with his attempts. Tom Cruise to Reunite with Doug Liman For his Outer Space Movie in Collaboration With Elon Musk and NASA.

Cruise's wardrobe choices often include tuxedos or well-tailored Italian suits that come from some of the finest labels. He's very peculiar with his choices, picking the ones that flatter him the most. His crisp cuts and well-fitted pants are a dream for any couturier and even the most informal of his outings leave us with grasping for breath. Though basic, his attempts and appearances are always so classy that prove why swag is for boys and class is for men. While girls often go gaga behind his charm, seldom do they realise that his powerful dressing, thanks to his strong team of stylist is a major reason that glorifies his persona. Jennifer Connelly on Working with Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick: Never Seen Anyone Work Harder with So Much Dedication.

As the Rain Man star gets ready to celebrate his birthday, we rewind the time and pick some of his most suave outings.

Tom and His Love for Three-Piece Suits

Anyone Who Wants to Know How to Style Your Basic Sweater

A Handsome Man in Black!

Hey You, Mr Charming!

Tom in Tuxedo Can Never Go Wrong!

Ruling the Red Carpet Since His Early Days

A Knight in his Grey Armour

Tom Cruise is currently gearing up to resume the shooting of his next in the Mission Impossible franchise. The star is even teaming up with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to shoot a movie in the outer space... literally. Well, let's not deny that Tom is the only name who could pull off this exorbitant stunt.

Here's wishing the star an eventful year ahead and here's hoping that he continues blowing our minds with his thrilling action sequences.

