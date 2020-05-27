Tom Cruise to Reunite with Doug Liman For his Outer Space Movie in Collaboration With Elon Musk & NASA

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman to collaborate for his outer space movie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While NASA was quick to confirm its collaboration with Tom Cruise for a movie that will be shot in actual space, the project has now found its director in Doug Liman. And you know what this means! It simply means that the production is moving ahead in the right direction and we should ideally keep expecting such major updates. As per reports in Deadline, the director will helm this first of a kind movie and is excited to venture into the 'space' that no director has ever been to. Liman and Cruise have previously worked together in movies like American Made and Edge of Tomorrow and they share an amazing rapport. Tom Cruise Just Pushed all Boundaries, Will Collaborate with Elon Musk's SpaceX For a Movie to be Shot in Space.

Liman has also written the first draft of the film's screenplay and he was actively involved in the project right from the beginning. Currently, no big studio is involved with this project as the talks are still going on. It's pretty early to discuss the development as Cruise is still working on logistics and he has to finish Mission Impossible 7 before he can start working on his next. Meanwhile, Doug is also finishing post-production work for Chaos Walking, that stars Daisy Ridley starring alongside Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo and Nick Jonas.

Interestingly, James Cameron once wanted to make an outer space movie with Tom Cruise. “I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, ‘S—, man, we should just make a feature.’ I said, ‘Tom, you and I, we’ll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody’s gotta train us as engineers.’ Tom said, ‘No problem, I’ll train as an engineer.’ We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual," the director had said in one of his interactions in 2018. Of course, that project wasn't materialised but Tom was always destined to travel in space. Lucky man!