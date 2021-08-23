Bell Bottom actress Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday on August 23. She marked her film debut in 2013 with a Yash Raj project and is now gaining momentum in the industry. Known for her tall and lean frame, Kapoor is already a popular name amongst the fashion circle and her numerous outings in the past have only gone from good to better to best. Vaani continues to sharpen her acting skills with each project but at the same time, she also keeps working on her personal wardrobe and fashion shenanigans. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor's Green Traditional Suit By Anita Dongre.

Vaani has recently been the name on every director's wishlist. She currently has multiple projects in her kitty and is only signing more. And with so many releases under her belt, we can expect the actress to make some stunning style statements. From ethnic dresses to modern designs, the War actress doesn't hesitate to experiment and is game for any design that comes across. With the help of her ace stylist, Mohit Rai, Vaani Kapoor has managed to carve a place for herself in our minds and her outings have only made us fall for her harder, each time. Today, as she gears up to witness her special day, here's recalling some of her best fashion moments. Vaani Kapoor Is Summer Ready on Elle India Magazine Cover With Cropped Shirt and Trousers.

In Alina Anwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In Tranhung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRANHUNG (@tranhungofficial)

In Akanksha Gajria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In Sincerely Ria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In Atelier Zuhra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Vaani will have a rather special birthday celebration this year with Bell Bottom releasing. The movie is receiving positive responses from all over and her pairing with Akshay Kumar is also getting appreciated. Next in line for her is Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. With such amazing releases, we bet the upcoming years would be wonderful for the actress and here's wishing her tons of love and luck for the same. Lastly, happy birthday, Vaani! Have a great one.

