Vaani Kapoor has a great lineup of releases and while she's busy making the most of it, let's grab the opportunity to marvel at her new outings. The War actress recently stepped out wearing a stunning Anita Dongre outfit and she certainly looked ravishing. Styled by the most talented, Mohit Rai and his team, the styling was well put together and though the colour palette may not look striking, it certainly is royal enough and Vaani's doing a fine job nailing it. Fashion Face-Off: Vaani Kapoor or Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar? Who Aced the Printed Pantsuit Game?

Speaking of her outfit, Vaani picked a stunning bottle green with silver embroideries on it. The simple A-line kurta was paired with a matching gharara and a dupatta, giving it an all rich and traditional look. While the silhouette was rather simple, Vaani kept her styling subtle as well. Contoured cheeks, kohled eyes, curled eyelashes and light pink lips amplified her look further. She chose simple straightened hair to go with her outfit and that definitely made it look more ravishing. Vaani Kapoor Goes Desi Glam Chic in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Ensemble!

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we can't stop digging her new look, are you equally in love with that? Do you think Vaani's outfit deserves any attention or is it too loud for your taste?

