Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is the new face of Elle India magazine. The 32-year-old Bell Bottom actress shared the pic on her Instagram handle. While the leggy lass provided details of her magazine cover look, her post contained an interesting hashtag along with them—# WorkCommitments. Well, film stars and influencers have lately been under fire for being ignorant towards the crisis faced by countrymen amid the ongoing pandemic. This is the reason why Vaani has posted her pic with the hashtag ‘work commitments’ in order to avoid the wrath of netizens who may question the timing of her post. Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Nargis Fakri - 5 Actress Who Have Allegedly Undergone Plastic Surgery.

Speaking of Vaani’s Elle India Magazine cover look, the gorgeous actress keeps it casual in a shirt and a pair of trousers. The Befikre star is donning an orange crop shirt with white pants. She is giving a good look of her desirable waistline and chiselled midriff in this edition, presenting her as ‘Summer Fresh.’

Vaani Kapoor Keeps It Casual on Elle India Magazine Cover

We quite liked Vaani’s wavy long bob hairstyle and fresh and dewy makeup look. However, there’s nothing extraordinary about this cover that makes it a memorable one. Frankly, it is too dull to be called a magazine cover look. Sadly, even Vaani Kapoor’s confidence fails to spark life in this uninspired shoot.

On the work front, the beautiful actress is busy juggling multiple projects with big stars. She is doing Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Her last release was blockbuster War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

